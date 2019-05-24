VIDEO: Footage shows emergency services at scene of major incident near Hartley Brook Primary School in Sheffield
An air ambulance which landed in the grounds of a Sheffield school this morning has now left the scene.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 24 May, 2019
Emergency services are dealing with an incident close to Hartley Brook Primary Academy in Shiregreen this morning.
The incident is not believed to have happened at the school.
Details of the nature of the incident being dealt with have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but it is being treated as major incident.
There are multiple police cars at the scene and there were numerous ambulances there earlier.
A large police cordon is in place.
More to follow.