Buses diverted after major incident near Hartley Brook Primary School in Sheffield
Buses have been diverted on a Sheffield estate this morning following a major incident near a primary school.
By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 24 May, 2019, 10:57
Emergency services are dealing with an incident close to Hartley Brook Primary Academy at the junction of Hartley Brood Road and Gregg House Road in Shiregreen.
There are a number of police cars and ambulances at the scene and an air ambulance landed in the school grounds earlier.
Buses have been diverted to avoid the scene.
A large police cordon is in place but details on the nature of the incident have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
Astrea, the trust which runs the school has been contacted.
More to follow.