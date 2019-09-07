Vandals target Sheffield buses for FOURTH night running, as services are again disrupted
Vandals have targeted buses in Sheffield for a fourth night running, forcing drivers to miss out some roads.
Service 11 was yesterday evening diverted away from Blackstock Road, in Gleadless Valley, due to what operator First South Yorkshire described as ‘further acts of vandalism’.
The latest disruption comes after police vowed to carry out extra patrols in response to the wave of attacks.
Trouble first flared on Tuesday, when services were suspended in Gleadless Valley because youths were lobbing bricks at buses.
The following night, Stagecoach Yorkshire said services in Batemoor and Jordanthorpe were affected by ‘multiple attempts of vandalism to buses’, and on Thursday evening service one was diverted away from Blackstock Road due to more anti-social behaviour.
Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire said yesterday that the operator was working closely with police and other bus companies to ensure the safety of staff and passengers.
Appealing for help to catch the culprits, he said: “The perpetrators will be local and someone will know those responsible. Any information can be passed to the police, anonymously if desired.”
Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Team, said the same day that extra police patrols would be carried out over the weekend in response to the attacks.
She added that officers had been carrying out ‘extensive enquiries’ as they sought to identify who is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.