Vandals go on wrecking spree after being turned away from club in Sheffield
Vandals reportedly took their frustrations out on cars in Sheffield after being turned away from a nightclub.
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 10:49
A group of males began knocking wing mirrors from parked vehicles last night after being refused entry to the city centre club, said police.
Two males have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
Posting about the incident on Facebook, the neighbourhood policing team said: “The team ended a busy week with two males under arrest for causing criminal damage to motor vehicles.
“After a group of males were refused entry to a club, they decided the best course of action was to kick wing mirrors off on parked vehicles.”