Known only as Joshua in line with new South Yorkshire Police guidelines, the boy was last seen on Monday, October 11, and has not returned to his home address in the Worsbrough area of the town since.

He is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light coloured t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike trainers.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a missing 15-year-old boy called Joshua from Barnsley.

Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries and have chased up a number of reported sightings, but say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.