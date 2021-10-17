Urgent police appeal to find South Yorkshire teenager missing for almost a week
Police officers in Barnsley are becomingly increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who went missing last week.
Known only as Joshua in line with new South Yorkshire Police guidelines, the boy was last seen on Monday, October 11, and has not returned to his home address in the Worsbrough area of the town since.
He is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light coloured t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike trainers.
Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries and have chased up a number of reported sightings, but say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Anyone with any information which could help police with their enquiries is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 929 of October 11.