Urban explorers uncover 'hidden room' at large cannabis farm in South Yorkshire
This is the moment urban explorers say they discovered a ‘hidden room’ full of cannabis plants at a large drugs farm in South Yorkshire.
Dozens of cannabis plants were found growing inside the abandoned building in Oxspring, Barnsley, which is just over the border from Sheffield, according to the team behind the Urban Monkeys Facebook page.
This footage shows how they uncovered even more plants hidden in a separate room which had been sealed off.
The urban explorers, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “This was a massive shock. As we entered, we knew something wasn't right. This building was hiding not just a farm but a cannabis farm.
"It looked like the police had been but I came across a sealed room...
"I noticed a door that was sealed in silver material and it had 15 to 20 pots covering the sealed door, which to me as an explorer looked suspicious. So we started poking holes through the wall and then when I looked through and noticed more empty pots I said to my pal ‘let's get this door open. I can see more pots’.
"We moved the pots covering the sealed door and we got it open, and I was shocked to find 50 mature plants. We then had to make a quick exit because we didn't want to get stuck in between the dealers or the police.”
The explorers said they found the drugs in September last year but had not reported it to police at the time and had only shared the footage now.