A 20-year-old is in custody this afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man shot dead on a Sheffield street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was fatally shot on Watery Street in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Police have this afternoon (Wednesday, October 15, 2025) confirmed that a 20-year-old man has become the third person to be arrested on suspicion of Mr Mohammed’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was fatally shot on Watery Street in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | Submit/Alastair Ulke for National World

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “In the early hours of today, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

“This is the third arrest made in connection with Kassim's death.

“A 31-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of murder and have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles added: "Our investigation into this targeted attack has continued at pace resulting in today's arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our priority has remained the same since this investigation was launched - providing answers for Kassim's loved ones and ensuring justice is achieved for them. Our thoughts remain with Kassim's family and friends.

"I would like to thank our local communities for the vital information they have provided so far. We remain keen to hear from anyone who may hold information regarding this murder and is yet to contact us in this regard to please get in touch via our Major Incident Public Portal."

The shooting leading to Mr Mohammed’s death is one of three which took place on Sheffield’s streets within the space of just two days.

Read More Upperthorpe murder: Flowers left at spot where Kassim Mohammed was gunned down

The first took place in the early hours of Tuesday, September 30, 2025, on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, followed by the fatal Upperthorpe shooting at the junction of Watery Street and St Philip’s Road shortly after 10pm that same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, the third shooting came less than 24 hours later at Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe, with police called to the scene at 8.36pm.

No-one was injured in either the Pitsmoor or Grimesthorpe shootings.

Speaking as they confirmed details of the Grimesthorpe shooting, police said they were keeping an open mind as to whether all three shootings were thought to be linked.

Anyone with information on the shooting that led to Mr Mohammed’s death is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of September 30, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people may wish to report information anonymously, which you can do via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.

No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.