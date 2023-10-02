A police cordon has been in place since Saturday morning

Police have sealed off part of a street and a Sheffield park following the discovery of a man with serious injuries.

The 65-year-old was discovered in Martin Street, Upperthorpe, at 7am on Saturday, September 30.

A police probe has been launched after a man was found seriously injured in Martin Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said: "A scene is currently in place at Martin Street in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, after a man was found with serious injuries.

"A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance on 30 September, just after 7am.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries to understand how the man ascertained his injuries."