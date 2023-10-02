News you can trust since 1887
Upperthorpe: Police probe launched after man found seriously injured in Martin Street, Sheffield

A police cordon has been in place since Saturday morning

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
Police have sealed off part of a street and a Sheffield park following the discovery of a man with serious injuries.

The 65-year-old was discovered in Martin Street, Upperthorpe, at 7am on Saturday, September 30.

Part of Martin Street and the Ponderosa park are sealed off and under police guard today.

South Yorkshire Police said: "A scene is currently in place at Martin Street in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, after a man was found with serious injuries.

"A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance on 30 September, just after 7am.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries to understand how the man ascertained his injuries."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 327 of September 30, 2023.

