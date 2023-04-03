Hundreds of unsafe drivers were caught committing offences behind the wheel by police officers patrolling the M1 in an unmarked lorry.

Operation Freeway saw eight police forces travel the motorway between Leeds and London in the inconspicuous HGVs on the look-out for risk taking drivers.

They stopped 663 vehicles and uncovered 691 offences. The most common offence was not wearing a seatbelt, with 239 people caught, including 73 in South Yorkshire alone.

This was followed by 181 people spotted using a mobile phone at the wheel, 44 drivers not in proper control of their vehicle, and 43 driving without due care and attention.

Using a 'supercab' unmarked police lorry on the M1, South Yorkshire Police officers stopped 185 drivers for selfish and careless driving behaviours in four days of action.

Penalties ranged from words of advice and traffic offence reports to 14 court summons and five arrests.

National Highways provides the unmarked HGV cabs to police forces across the country as part of Operation Tramline. From the elevated position in the HGV, officers can spot unsafe driving behaviour – whatever vehicle the motorist may be in.

The 663 vehicles stopped included 180 HGVs and 204 private vehicles.

During the four-day long operation, South Yorkshire Police stopped 185 drivers.

Of those stopped, 179 were Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) and six cars. A total of 41 drivers were found to be using their mobile phone while driving, 15 were not in proper control of their vehicle, 73 were not wearing a seatbelt and 10 were driving without due care and attention.

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “Hundreds of thousands of motorists travel over 21 million miles on the M1 every day – accounting for one in seven of all motorway journeys – and the vast majority are safe and legal drivers.

“But there is a minority that continue to put themselves and others at risk. It is disappointing that almost 700 offences were spotted in just one week – but thanks to Operation Freeway those drivers were prevented from continuing with their unsafe behaviours.

“Through this week of action we aim to reduce the number of incidents on the M1 and to encourage motorists to think about their driving and to adopt safer behaviours.”