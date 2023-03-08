Unsafe drivers on M1 near Sheffield targeted by 'supercab' unmarked police lorry in week of action

Unsafe drivers on the M1 through Sheffield are being targeted during a week of action by a police ‘supercab’ lorry.

National Highways has teamed up with police forces the length of nation-spanning motorway for Operation Freeway. Officers from eight different police forces, including South Yorkshire, are patrolling the motorway between London and Leeds looking out for incidents of illegal driving – aided by the use of an unmarked HGV cab supplied by National Highways.

Police officers drive the ‘supercab’, with the higher position on the road allowing them to spot offences by other lorry drivers, as well as giving them a better view into cars.

Chris Raby, National Highways service delivery manager, said: “The M1 has featured quite heavily in terms of the number of incidents we deal with as National Highways on a daily basis. You're looking at 200 incidents per day, from collisions, to other factors such as debris. The biggest concern for me is some road users treat the road network in a manner which makes it unsafe for all of us.

Sgt Bruce Yacomeni at the wheel of the 'supercab' lorry on the M1.

“The aim of the operation is to improve driver behaviour by identifying some of those low-level offences, such as speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing seatbelts, which ultimately increase the risk to all road users.

“What would make it a success is educating people and improving driver behaviour. It’s not about how many tickets we give out, but about giving people an understanding about what they can do to make themselves more safe as road users.”

Lorry driver Sgt Bruce Yacomeni said: “It’s a very effective enforcement tool. The lorry is de-restricted to allow us pass other commercial vehicles that are speed restricted, so it gives us the opportunity to look into those vehicles.”

The HGV is supported by a police officers in marked response vehicles.

The supercab on patrol on the M1.

Sgt Bruce Yacomeni at the wheel of the 'supercab' lorry.