Unlicenced and uninsured quad bikers failed to escape police after chase in South Yorkshire

he area has a number of footpaths dissecting it and is often accessed from the main road over farmers’ fields.

The farmers have dug moats around the surrounding land to protect it but bikes and quads still insist on getting on.

SYP’s Off Road Team said this week the crops were clearly being ‘mullered’ .

Two unlicenced riders were found

On Saturday officers came across two riders who failed to get away from them.

Neither had a licence or insurance. One 20-year-old rider was already disqualified from driving.

Their bikes were seized and the riders will be dealt with through the courts.

The private land has been left in a real state

The team then moved onto Silverwood nature reserve following a report of it being used as a race track again.

A spokesman said: “We apprehended a gang of four adult males, just loading up in a van.

"All riders admitted being on the nature reserve and have been dealt with for motoring offences.”

One of the seized bikes

Loaded up and ready for the off

Silverwood