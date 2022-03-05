Army bomb disposal team drafted in after suspect items found in South Yorkshire house

Police were called to a property on Sandall Rise in the Wheatley Hills area of Doncaster yesterday (Friday, March 4) at 5.09pm after a number of items of suspected historical ordinance were found at the property.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 12:24 pm

The army’s EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team were deployed to the scene and assess if there were any potential risks linked to the items found.

They have since left the property.

A number of items were removed from the property and there is no risk to the wider public.