The driver abandoned his car at the scene leaving the two injured boys needing hospital treatment.

Two teenagers were knocked down by a hit-and-run driver in Sheffield this morning who then abandoned his car.

At 2.35am today (December 17), a white Mercedes E220 travelled from Trafalgar Street and turned left onto Charter Row, before reportedly veering sharply to the left.

Two teenagers were injured when a car turned out of Trafalgar Street in Sheffield onto Charter Row, then veered sharply and hit the two pedestrians. The driver then fled on foot.

It was here the vehicle left the road and collided with two pedestrians, two teenage boys aged 17 and 18.

The driver then fled the scene on foot in the direction of Moore Street and leaving the two boys, one whom has been left with serious but not-believed-to-be-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are now asking for the public's help to locate the driver.

They're also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that may help investigators.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 124 of December 17.