South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at 11.08pm yesterday over reports of an incident in Nursery Road, North Anston, where officers later discovered that five vehicles had been abandoned.

Upon investigation, a firearm was located in one of the vehicles, along with evidence of a firearm having been discharged into the vehicle's roof.

Two men, both aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a firearm and remain in police custody this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock police crime image.

Police remain at the scene as enquiries into the incident continue.

A local resident said the road in the area, which is close to the Netherthorpe Way junction, has been closed to traffic.