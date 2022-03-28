Daily raids have been carried out across the town since October

So far 84 cannabis cultivations have been dismantled and 10,050 plants, worth over £10 million, have been seized and destroyed.

A total of 34 arrests have been made and so far 10 people have been convicted of drug offences.

The operation was launched South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council in response to frequent power cuts in Ferham and Eastwood, which were thought to be, in part, caused by the amount of illegal cannabis set-ups running off bypassed electricity.

Chief Superintendent Steve Chapman said: “Cannabis farms can significantly impact the quality of life of local residents and businesses, with power outages being one example. Thanks to this operation, there has not been a power cut in the area since December 2021, so the work we are doing is clearly having an impact.

“Another priority for us as a partnership is protecting vulnerable people. Large-scale cannabis set-ups are often linked to organised crime, with vulnerable people exploited and forced to mind the farm on behalf of gangs. These people need our help and our protection.”

Chief Supt Chapman continued: “We’re now getting people approaching our officers, thanking them, and coming forward with intelligence about other properties or suspicious activity. This is exactly what we were hoping to see when we started this initiative; if we can rid the streets of drugs this will have a knock-on effect on street violence. No drugs means no gang rivalry which means a safer place to live.”

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, Community Safety and Finance, Councillor Saghir Alam, said: “The council is committed to supporting residents to live safer, healthier lives, and neighbourhoods to thrive.

“This operation is producing some fantastic results and we will continue to work with South Yorkshire Police to address concerns in communities. It is encouraging to see that residents are coming forward and engaging with the police and I would like to thank everyone who is supporting the operation.”

Earlier this month, a man was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars as a result of the operation.

On January 12, officers carried out a warrant on Russell Street and Bledar Metushi, 36, of Swinton Road, Mexborough, was found in possession of around 130 cannabis plants in a set-up which spanned three rooms of the terraced property.

Metushi also had 40 plants in his car.

He was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, March 14.

Chief Supt Chapman added: “I’m pleased to see the results coming through from the courts and it’s great to be working so closely with the community. Please do support us in our efforts as we work to make Rotherham a safer place.”

If you have any concerns about the production, storage and supply of drugs, report them to South Yorkshire Police.