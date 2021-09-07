Two teenagers arrested following 'nasty' attack on schoolboy at South Yorkshire school

Police were called at 11am on Monday, September 6 to reports of an assault at Brinsworth Academy, Brinsworth, Rotherham.

It is reported that the victim, a boy in his teens, was attacked by two boys within the school grounds.

Two 16-year-old boys from Rotherham have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They remain in police custody this afternoon and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Brinsworth Academy

Video footage of the attack has been widely shared on social media, with parents condemning the violence and calling on police to act.

The boys can be seen to push the victim to the ground and punch and kick him in the head before they are pushed away by an adult in sports kit.

The attack is clearly witnessed by numerous other pupils at the school.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Boulter, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a particularly nasty attack that left the victim with serious injuries.

“I'm aware the incident was filmed and has been shared on social media. I would urge members of the public not to share this footage as it is incredibly distressing for the victim and his family and could harm future legal proceedings.”

Witnesses to the attack and a Sheffield City Councillor have claimed that the attack was racially motivated, however the police have not confirmed this.

Councillor Maroof Raouf also shared the video on social media.

Wayne Barsby, chief executive of LEAP Academy Trust, which includes Brinsworth Academy, said: “Immediate and decisive action has been taken in response to an incident that occurred in school yesterday.

"We have been working closely with South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council over the last 24 hours.

“We are currently working to support the victim and his family.

“We are addressing the incident with other students via assemblies, tutor sessions and other support.