Scott Richardson caused panic at the restaurant on High Street, just off the bottom of Fargate, on Saturday, August 28, before being detained shortly afterwards on The Moor, police revealed.

The 33-year-old, of Charter Row, Sheffield city centre, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 30.

He admitted one count of threatening behaviour, under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, and was sentencced to 16 weeks imprisonment.

McDonald's on Sheffield High Street, where a man entered with bolt croppers and threatened people inside (pic: Google)

Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team also told in an update how two staff members at the same restaurant had been assaulted in a separate case.