Man wielding bolt croppers entered McDonald's in Sheffield and threatened terrified members of the public
A man sparked terror at a McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre when he entered with a set of bolt croppers and threatened people inside.
Scott Richardson caused panic at the restaurant on High Street, just off the bottom of Fargate, on Saturday, August 28, before being detained shortly afterwards on The Moor, police revealed.
The 33-year-old, of Charter Row, Sheffield city centre, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 30.
He admitted one count of threatening behaviour, under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, and was sentencced to 16 weeks imprisonment.
Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team also told in an update how two staff members at the same restaurant had been assaulted in a separate case.
PCSO Paul Cundy said that a 29-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and been charged with two counts of assault, a public order offence and possession of drugs.