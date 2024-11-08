West Bawtry Road, Rotherham: Drivers remain in hospital in serious and life threatening conditions after crash
South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash on West Bawtry Road at 9.24pm on Sunday, Novembver 3, 2024.
Officers arrived to find two vehicles - a grey Hyundai IX20 and a black Honda Civic - had been involved in a crash.
It was confirmed the following day that a man in his 20s, a passenger in the Honda, had died at the scene.
Both drivers were rushed to hospital, where police have today (November 8) confirmed they remain.
The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old man, remains in hospital in a serious condition.
A 57-year-old man, the driver of the Hyundai, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.