Two men who sustained serious injuries in a fatal crash in Rotherham remain in hospital nearly a week later, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash on West Bawtry Road at 9.24pm on Sunday, Novembver 3, 2024.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles - a grey Hyundai IX20 and a black Honda Civic - had been involved in a crash.

It was confirmed the following day that a man in his 20s, a passenger in the Honda, had died at the scene.

Both drivers were rushed to hospital, where police have today (November 8) confirmed they remain.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old man, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A 57-year-old man, the driver of the Hyundai, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.