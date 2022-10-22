Jack Downend and Richard Jawadnass, both aged 21 and from Barnsley, are charged jointly with attempting to acquire control of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life on or before July 27.

According to the charge, they tried to “unlawfully and maliciously acquire” two fragmentation grenades.

Old Bailey.

The pair appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney via video-link from Leeds prison.

The judge set a provisional two-week trial at Leeds Crown Court from April 24 next year before a High Court judge.

A plea and case management hearing will take place on January 27.

The defendants were further remanded into custody.

