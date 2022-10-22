News you can trust since 1887
Two South Yorkshire men accused of trying to acquire hand grenades

Two men accused of trying to get hand grenades have appeared at the Old Bailey.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 10:29am

Jack Downend and Richard Jawadnass, both aged 21 and from Barnsley, are charged jointly with attempting to acquire control of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life on or before July 27.

According to the charge, they tried to “unlawfully and maliciously acquire” two fragmentation grenades.

The pair appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney via video-link from Leeds prison.

The judge set a provisional two-week trial at Leeds Crown Court from April 24 next year before a High Court judge.

A plea and case management hearing will take place on January 27.

The defendants were further remanded into custody.

