Two people injured following collision on busy Sheffield road
Two people have suffered injuries following a collision in Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon (September 15).
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:35 pm
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Penistone Road, shortly after midday to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
The road was closed for some time while emergency services attended the scene.
Both of them were treated for their injuries.
The incident also caused traffic delays in the area.
No further details were provided to the press at this point of time.