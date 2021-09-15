Police release image of man wanted for attempted robbery in Rotherham

Police have released an e-fit image of a man who attempted to rob a teenager in Rotherham last May.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:37 pm

On May 26, at around 2:45pm it is reported that the 13-year-old victim was walking on Frederick Street when two unknown offenders attempted to steal their backpack.

The pair made racially-aggravated comments towards the victim before fleeing towards Howard Street.

Since the incident, police have carried out extensive enquiries to locate those involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

it is reported that the 13-year-old victim was walking on Frederick Street when two unknown offenders attempted to steal their backpack.

The police have been working with the teen to develop an e-fit of one of the suspects.

The man is described as white, in their forties, and around 5ft 7in tall, with short brown hair pushed to the side.

CRIME: Sheffield driver involved in hit-and-run lied to police and falsely claimed his car had been stolen

He was wearing a red t-shirt, black denim jacket, light blue jeans and trainers. He also had a piercing in one eyebrow.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number SYP-20210527-0417.

Alternatively, you can give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

CRIME: Seven horrific attacks all committed behind bars in South Yorkshire prisons