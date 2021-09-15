Police release image of man wanted for attempted robbery in Rotherham

On May 26, at around 2:45pm it is reported that the 13-year-old victim was walking on Frederick Street when two unknown offenders attempted to steal their backpack.

The pair made racially-aggravated comments towards the victim before fleeing towards Howard Street.

Since the incident, police have carried out extensive enquiries to locate those involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

it is reported that the 13-year-old victim was walking on Frederick Street when two unknown offenders attempted to steal their backpack.

The police have been working with the teen to develop an e-fit of one of the suspects.

The man is described as white, in their forties, and around 5ft 7in tall, with short brown hair pushed to the side.

He was wearing a red t-shirt, black denim jacket, light blue jeans and trainers. He also had a piercing in one eyebrow.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number SYP-20210527-0417.