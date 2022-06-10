Arrests have been made over both murders but nobody has yet been charged.

The oldest case dates back to Tuesday, March 29, when Leroy Lamar Griffiths was gunned down at a Sheffield car wash.

L-R: Lamar Leroy Griffiths and Carlo Giannini were both killed in Sheffield over recent weeks but the culprits remain at large

The 21-year-old was shot at while he was sat inside a blue BMW parked at the Diamond Hand Car Wash business on Burngreave Road, Burngreave.

Lamar was taken to hospital as medics battled to save his life but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police said “multiple shots were discharged” at the car Lamar was inside and the offenders involved are believed to have fled the scene in a white Ford Fiesta, which was later found burnt out in the Darnall area.

Two arrests have been made so far over the shooting, with suspects held on suspicion of assisting an offender before being released under investigation.

On Thursday, May 12, the body of an Italian chef was discovered in Manor Fields Park, off City Road.

Carlo Giannini, 34, of Craddock Road, Arbourthorne, was last seen alive as he entered the park at 11.06pm the previous night.

The pizza chef, who was originally from Italy, worked in Broomhill.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 17, were both arrested on suspicion of murder earlier in the police probe before being released on bail.

Anyone with information about either murder should call 101.