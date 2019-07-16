Two more arrests made over gun shop raid in Sheffield
Two more arrests have been made over the theft of over 20 shot guns during a daring shop raid in Sheffield.
All Guns Discounted in Leigh Road, Attercliffe, was raided on Wednesday, January 16 and guns and ammunition worth £25,000 were stolen.
Crooks made holes in the exterior brickwork of the shop to gain entry to the store.
Four arrests were made earlier in the investigation – with two men, aged 20, one aged 24 and one aged 26 – all held on suspicion of burglary.
They were later released under investigation as enquiries continued.
It has now emerged that another two suspects have been arrested over the raid.
A 27-year-old man from the Manor area of Sheffield and a Doncaster man, also aged 27, were quizzed over the raid before being released under investigation.
It has not yet been revealed whether any of the stolen guns have been recovered.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 109 of January 17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.