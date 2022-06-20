It is reported that on Thursday 16 June at around 3.30pm, two unknown men knocked on the door of a property on Hartley Close in the Kilnhurst area of Rotherham, claiming to be plumbers. It is understood they informed children present at the property they needed to enter to urgently to repair some pipe work.

Once inside the property, the two men have ransacked the home and made threats to the children, slapping one of them around the face, before fleeing the scene. It is believed they headed in the direction of Newsome Street/Highthorne Road.

Both men are described as being white, in their early 20s, and were wearing surgical masks. The first man is believed to have been wearing a black and white checked shirt, and the second was wearing a red T-shirt.