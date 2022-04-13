It is reported that at about 4.30pm on Wednesday (6 April), a scratch was made down the side of the victim’s vehicle using an item believed to be a stone.

It is reported that at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 6, a scratch was made down the side of the victim’s vehicle using an item believed to be a stone on Whiteley Wood Road in Fulwood.

The men then knocked on the front door of the victim’s property and attempted to sell them something on their doorstep. However, the victim turned them away.

The police have now released CCTV images of the pair they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 109 of 7 April.