The break-in took place at an address on Grimesthorpe Road between 2am and 4am on March 28. Perfume, bank cards and a mobile phone were stolen.

Shortly afterwards, one of the bank cards was used at an off-licence on West Street at 4.10am, and again at Tesco Extra on Spital Hill later that day.

Do you recognise the men pictured? Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 14/61287/22.

