Sheffield Crown Court has heard during a trial how a 19-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and 20-year-old Tinashe Kampira, whose address cannot be reported, had denied murdering the 31-year-old solicitor after he was shot three times and stabbed on a footpath near Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on April 10, last year.

But after more than two days of deliberations the jury today found the two men guilty of murder and to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two other men, Sohidul Mohamed, aged 24, and Saydul Mohammed, aged 22, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield, were also found guilty of assisting an offender after the 19-year-old had been taken to a safe house in Reading.

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who died aged 31 after he suffered gunshot wounds on a footpath, near Clough Road, in Sheffield.

Prosecuting barrister Craig Hassall QC previously told the jury: “At around 9.30pm, on April 10, last year, Khuram Javed was shot dead by a footpath alongside St Mary’s Church near Sheffield United’s football ground on Bramall Lane. He was, at the time, 31-years-old.”

Mr Javed’s friend Kais Raja said he had alerted Mr Javed and three other friends because he was concerned the defendants and another man had been acting suspiciously around his VW Golf car and the court heard they followed these men on foot before gunshots were heard.

Father-of-two Mr Javed and his friends followed the defendants, according to Mr Hassall, and two witnesses said they saw three males running on Countess Road near Clough Road followed by five males and then they heard loud bangs.

Mr Hassall claimed the 19-year-old produced a gun and fired eight shots and three of which struck Mr Javed with one penetrating his heart and lungs and a post mortem examination revealed Mr Javed had also been stabbed in the back causing a wound to his liver.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

A friend of Khuram Javed’s, Nabeel Abdul, was also shot but he suffered a relatively minor injury to his foot, according to Mr Hassall.

The defendants fled in a taxi from an address nearby to Graves Park where they were allegedly joined by Saydul Mohammed.

Mr Hassall said that on the following day Saydul Mohammed and Sohidul Mohamed transported the 19-year-old away from Sheffield to a safe house.

Tinashe Kampira had claimed he and his friends had only been “chilling out” when they were pursued and claimed he was attacked by Mr Javed moments before the lawyer was shot dead.

He denied he had been armed with a knife and he claimed he saw a knife on the ground and picked it up and as Mr Javed tried to grab him he swung his hands about until he heard gunshots. The 19-year-old defendant declined to give evidence.

Mrs Justice Lambert previously directed the jury to acquit a co-accused, Atif Mohammed, aged 20, of Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, Sheffield, of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life after she had already declared him unfit to be tried due to learning difficulties.

She adjourned the case for a sentencing hearing for the 19-year-old and Kampira to be heard on Thursday, March 17.