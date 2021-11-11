The men, aged 51 and 36, are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 26.

They have been charged with detaining a child so as to remove her from a person having lawful control.

Two men are due in court later this month over the alleged abduction of a child

The alleged incident dates back to March 28, 2021 and centred around the reported disappearance of a four-year-old girl.