Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 22 how David Foster, aged 57, of Jaunty Crescent, Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, and Delta Cameron, 72, of Earsham Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, were arrested after the raid at Cameron’s home, on Earsham Street – which was formerly Barry’s Cafe.

Ian West, prosecuting, said: “Police attended and a number of people ran into the street. Items were dropped on the floor near where David Foster was arrested.”

Mr West added police found bags of heroin with Foster’s DNA and after he was searched in custody he was found to have some cannabis.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how two drug offenders have been brought to justice after a police raid at a former Sheffield cafe. Pictured is an example of drugs.

Following a later search of Forest’s home, according to Mr West, police also found a large quantity of cannabis.

Mr West said that during the raid at Cameron’s home on Earsham Street police saw two other men smoking drugs in the basement and bags of cannabis were recovered.

Foster, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs and to possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply.

Cameron, who also has previous convictions, admitted allowing his premises to be used for cannabis dealing after the raid on October 22, 2019.

Clarkson Baptiste, defending, said Cameron had allowed people into his address and he had lost control and suffered as a result of them being there.

Mr Baptiste added Cameron suffers with diabetes and wider health problems and even though he had allowed others into his property they had assisted him.

Richard Barradell, defending, said Foster was suffering emotionally after bereavements and was using cannabis and heroin and he has suffered from the delay in bringing the case to a conclusion.

The judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, said police had gone to ‘Barry’s cafe’ and discovered a quantity of heroin with Foster’s DNA and this defendant was found to have cannabis on him and at his home.

Recorder Mullarkey added Cameron’s home was also searched, where cannabis was found.