Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 21 how James Patrick Cutts, aged 23, of Norgreave Way, Halfway, Sheffield, had repeatedly pushed, grabbed and struck his former partner during their time together and he bit her and bombarded her with messages, calls and voice notes.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said the complainant had also been in Cutts’ car when she feared he was driving at speed while under the influence of something before he threatened to kill her and lost control of the car and crashed into railings near City Road Cemetery.

Mr Coxon added: “He became incredibly aggressive and abusive towards her – shouting ‘I will kill you’ – and she pleaded with him, ‘Please, slow down’.”

Cutts started swerving before losing control and crashing into railings across from the cemetery, according to Mr Coxon.

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship between June, 2020, and December, 2021, and it came to an end because of the defendant’s increased use of drugs, controlling behaviour and violence towards the complainant.

Mr Coxon said that after the couple moved into a flat in Stannington Cutts pushed and grabbed his then partner during numerous arguments.

Cutts struck her with a frozen pack of bacon on October 15, 2020, according to Mr Coxon, and three days later he assaulted her by hitting her with the back of his hand clenched in a fist and she fell with a broken tooth.

Mr Coxon said Cutts also grabbed the complainant’s hair outside her mother’s home in March, 2021, and forced her against a wall where she suffered grazing.

Cutts also shouted at his former partner in their home before he followed her into their living room, according to Mr Coxon, and raised his hand as if he was going to assault her and on another occasion he attempted to kick her in the stomach.

The complainant stated Cutts was controlling and abusive and one occasion he kicked her, bit her arm and threw her phone at his TV and kicked a door off it hinges as she sought sanctuary in the bathroom.

Cutts, who has previous convictions including two assaults and coercive and controlling behaviour against a former partner, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm from October 18, 2020, controlling and coercive behaviour from December, 2020, to December, 2021, and to making a threat to kill from June 17, 2021.

Stuart Bell, defending, said Cutts has had a terrible life in-and-out of the care system but he is addressing his concerns and wants to apply for an Open University course.

Mr Bell added: “He does not blame her for any of his behaviour. He deeply regrets his behaviour and now he is clear-headed he feels badly about it all.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Smith MBE, who sentenced Cutts to 40 months of custody told the defendant that despite his personal history he can change his behaviour.