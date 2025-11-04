Two arrested over drug offences after police "tail" suspicious car in Greasbrough, Rotherham
Officers made the arrests in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham last week, a force spokesperson said.
They explained: “Officers from Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team were conducting regular patrols in the Greasbrough area when they sighted a vehicle they believed was acting suspiciously.
“The car performed an overtake on a blind bend - catching the officers' attention.
“As they began to tail the vehicle, more suspicious behaviour was noted, including the driver's speed.
“In response to this, officers requested the vehicle to stop and a search of the vehicle was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs act.
“While searching the vehicle, cash and suspected drugs were discovered.
“Two men, aged 21 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.”
Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Always call 999 in an emergency.