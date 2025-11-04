Rotherham recycling centres to close temporarily for safety line marking

Three of Rotherham’s household waste recycling centres will close on selected dates in November to allow for essential safety improvements.

The sites at Lidget Lane, Warren Vale and Car Hill will temporarily shut to the public while worn line markings are removed and replaced. The work is required to ensure safe traffic flow and clear bay markings, according to Rotherham Council.

Lidget Lane will close on Tuesday 4 November, Warren Vale will close on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 November, and Car Hill will close on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 November. Each site will reopen as soon as the new markings have dried.

During the closures, staff from the affected locations will be redeployed to other recycling centres to help manage demand. The decision report said the work is necessary to maintain health and safety standards as previous layers of paint had created uneven surfaces and faded lines.