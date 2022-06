A large quantity of Class A drugs was recovered at a property in the Manor area and the pair were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Officers were also alerted to the presence of a stolen off-road motorcycle, which was recovered with an offensive weapon.

A burnt-out vehicle was also recovered from East Bank Road during the operation, which lasted from June 3 to June 10.

