Police Constable Tim Scothern became known within South Yorkshire Police as ‘TV Tim’ for his famous appearances on the BBC documentary Traffic Cops, and later on Channel 5’s Police Interceptors.

Alongside his TV appearances between 2002 and 2012, Tim is said to be well-known across the force for ‘having the knack’ to catch some of South Yorkshire’s most wanted criminals.

Leaving SYP after nearly three decades sees ‘Tim take with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, as well as leave lasting friendships and not to forget - phenomenal results,’ a force spokesperson said.

Operational Support Unit (OSU)’s Roads Policing Inspector Craig Clifton said: “Tim has been an icon to roads policing for decades and will be a sad loss to the team.

“Even in his last days with the force, he has fought to stay on the streets, getting directly involved with pursuit management and supporting the roads policing function with fantastic intelligence products.

“Only a couple of weeks ago Tim and I were sat with a stolen car when some of his fans came out for his autograph! Congratulations on your retirement Tim, keep the enthusiasm no matter what you do and good luck for the future.”

Tim joined South Yorkshire Police in 1992 as a probationary officer and joined the response team at Dinnington Station, Rotherham once he had completed his training.

A few short years later saw Tim join the OCU as a traffic officer, where he was able to shine and excel in creating safer roads and intercepting those who use the road network to commit crime.

It was within this role Tim was able to demonstrate that skills and capabilities roads policing officers had when staring in Traffic Cops on BBC1 and Police Interceptors on Channel 5.

Having served majority of his career under the OSU, Superintendent Lydia Lynskey shares her wishes for Tim, she said: “During my time working with Tim it was no surprise to find that his enthusiasm has not waned and even on his approach to retirement he been as proactive as ever working tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and disrupt the organised crime groups that not only operate locally, but regionally around South Yorkshire.

“Personally I thank Tim and commend him for his 30 years’ of service and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Policing is a role like no other and strong friendships and partnerships are created.

Tim’s colleague PC Angela Selous reflected on losing her best friend while on duty, she said: “I have worked with Tim for about 15 years and he has been one of my best friends in the job.

“He has always been someone that I can be totally honest with about everything, even when we have had our arguments, he quite likes listening to girly chat, so he used to cop for the lot from me!”