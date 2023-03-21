Watch the second episode of our new online crime series which takes a look at crimes which have shocked Sheffield over the years.

It has been 26 years since Patricia Grainger was reported missing by her worried family. Then came the shock discovery a few days later that she had been murdered.

Pat was 25 years old and the mum of a five-year-old boy, Danny, when she was brutally attacked.

Schoolboys playing discovered her body dumped under a discarded bed base at a brook behind homes on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, on August 10, 1997.

The murder of Patricia Grainger remains unsolved after 26 years

She was semi-naked and had been stabbed, strangled and sexually assaulted during her final harrowing moments alive.

Desperate for justice for his mum, Danny launched a website in 2008 called whokilledmymum.com to raise awareness of the murder and to urge anyone with information to come forward to help detectives crack the case.

Patricia Grainger with her son Danny

In one of his posts on his website, Danny said: “I hope that because of advances in science and technology and with the help of the public one day her killer can be found. I hope someone out there will come forward to help put my mum’s killer away and to let her rest in peace and allow myself and my family to continue living the best we can.

“What happened to my mum as not only taken away her life but taken parts of mine and my family’s life too, by means of grief, stress, depression, anxiety, and hate.

“Justice for mum is all we want and until that day we won’t rest knowing her killer is out there.”

The case is one of a number which South Yorkshire Police’s major incident review team regulars looks at for possible breakthroughs.

Danny Grainger's fight for justice for his mum continues