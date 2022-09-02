Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another agonising year has passed for Danny Grainger, with his mum’s murder remaining unsolved for 25 years now.

Danny was just five when his beloved mum, Patricia Grainger, was killed in August 1997.

Patricia Grainger's murder in Sheffield remains unsolved

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia's body was found dumped under a discarded base at a brook behind homes on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross.

The mum-of-one, who was 25 and had learning difficulties, was from nearby Buchanan Road and had not been seen for a number of days before her body was found by children playing in the brook.

She was semi-naked and had been stabbed, strangled and sexually assaulted.

Patricia Grainger and her son Danny before she was killed in Parson Cross, Sheffield

Her son, Danny, has been campaigning for police action over the murder for years.

On his website set up to highlight the case, he says: “She was a lovely woman who would not hurt a fly. She was friendly and would talk to anyone who would talk to her. There is no reason why someone would do what they did and in no way what happened to her could ever be justified.”

He added: How someone could be so cold to inflict such injuries and still live with themselves after all this time. It set a fire inside of me that roars to get justice for my mum.”

Patricia Grainger's killer has never been caught

Despite rewards for information made available, nobody has yet come forward to help nail the killer.

Danny said: “Over the years it's been a yo-yo of emotions from frustration to feeling betrayed by the police and feeling I've had to fight to get even someone to look into the investigation.

“I have always felt more could have been done and it's the reason I first started the website.

“Over the years it has taken its toll but I feel its made me stronger having a focus and that at times when I've felt like giving up, the support I get from those following my page and from family has got me through the hard parts.”

He added: “I have come to the terms, I can't forever dwell on whats gone on in terms of the police investigation and I am now sort of thankful that the police have for the last 16 months or so been waiting on the forensic science service examining 'exhibits' from my mum’s murder investigation. It provides that extra little strand of hope.

“I have always hoped someone in the community may know who’s responsible and with the right push they would come forward but my hopes on that are drawing slimmer as the more I go over it the more I feel nobody could withhold information on such a brutal murder without at least being somewhat accountable.

“My mum couldn't defend herself nor speak up for herself and I feel by continuing with the appeals for information I’m giving her a voice, I'm not letting her murder go uninvestigated or to be forgotten.”