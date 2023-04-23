More than a year-and-a-half since hammer-wielding murderer Damien Bendall took the lives of his partner, her two children and their young friend, The Star has revisited the chilling events that led to these seemingly motiveless killings.

A shocked and packed Derby Crown Court had heard on December 21, 2022, how Damien Bendall, now aged 33, pleaded guilty to murdering his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s young friend, Connie Gent, after a horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, in Killamarsh, on September 18, 2021. In a horrifying twist, Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage as she lay dying.

Prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC told the aghast courtroom: “On the night of Saturday, September 18, stretching into the early hours of Sunday, September 19, – now aged 32 - the defendant brutally and viciously murdered his then partner Terri Harris who was aged 35 at the time and was in the early stage of pregnancy.

"He also murdered her two children from another relationship – her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and her 11-year-old daughter Lacey, and he also murdered Connie Gent, also aged 11.”

Pictured is Damien Bendall, now aged 33, formerly of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who was sentenced to 'whole life' imprisonment after he murdered his partner, her two children and one of their young friends.

Mr Mably described the killings as ‘brutal and vicious and cruel attacks’ and he added that Bendall struck his victims over their heads with a claw hammer as he moved around the property which he had shared with his partner Terri Harris.

Bendall also raped Lacey, according to Mr Mably, as she lay dying from the head injuries he had inflicted with the claw-hammer.

Mr Mably said that phone evidence indicated the fatal attacks had happened shortly after 9.42pm as the children were preparing to go to bed and and at the same time that Bendall had been trying to contact his drug-dealer for cocaine.

The court heard Terri Harris and Lacey Bennett were found by police deceased in the master bedroom of the property, the deceased body of Connie, who had been staying overnight, was found in another bedroom, and John Paul Bennett's deceased body was found in the bathroom.

Pictured are murderer Damien Bendall's victims including Terri Harris, and three children John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett, and Connie Gent.

Police attended the property on Chandos Crescent after Bendall had spoken to his mother and she had been concerned because he had suffered a self-inflicted stab wound, and as officers arrived he also called 999.

Bendall told the police call handler: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people”, and he added, “I do not know why. It was like I was outside my body looking in.”

Mr Mably said a police officer found the bodies of the four deceased throughout the property after meeting Bendall outside and this officer was heard via body worn camera footage played in court saying "Massive head wounds. They are gone. They are gone. They are all gone.”

Bendall told police: "I bet you don't get four murders in Killamarsh do you. Well, I mean five because my Missus was having a baby.”

Police launched a murder investigation after the murders of Terri Harris and children John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Connie Gent at a property on Chandos Crescent, in Killamarsh.

Defence barrister Vanessa Marshall KC said Bendall maintains he had no recollection of perpetrating these offences at the time and she added that his actions remain largely inexplicable and motiveless but he feels genuine remorse and unbearable pain.

Relatives of the deceased stated their lives had been left in pieces and they described Bendall’s actions as ‘monumental brutality’ and one referred to Bendall as ‘truly evil’.