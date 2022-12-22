A packed emotional court room was left aghast as the horrifying depravity of serial murderer Damien Bendall’s killing spree was outlined in full chilling detail.

Derby Crown Court heard on December 21 how Damien Bendall, aged 32, pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, during an horrific killing spree at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, in Killamarsh, in September, 2021. Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage.

The judge – Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney – told Bendall: “You carried out brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three children during which you went around the house attacking them.”

Prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC said that Bendall smashed his victims heads in with a claw-hammer between September 18, 2021, and the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 2021. Mr Mably said Bendall had originally moved in with Terri at her former home in Sheffield but friends had raised concerns about Bendall’s alcohol and drug use and his unstable behaviour.

Pictured is an artist's impression of Damien Bendall, aged 32, formerly of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who was sentenced to 'whole life' imprisonment after he murdered his partner, her two children and one of their young friends. Courtesy of SWNS and artist Elizabeth Cook.

Mr Mably said phone evidence indicated Bendall’s killing-spree had happened shortly after 9.42pm as the children were preparing to go to bed and as Bendall had been trying to contact his drug-dealer for cocaine. The bodies of Terri, aged 35, and her 11-year-old daughter Lacey were found by police in the master bedroom of the property and the body of 11-year-old Connie, who had been staying overnight, was found in another bedroom, and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett's body was found in the bathroom.

Mr Mably said: “John’s naked body was found in the bathroom on the bathroom floor and it looks like he was attacked just before he was about to have his shower.” He added Terri was found with multiple blunt force injuries to her head and face with a severe fracturing of her skull with blows having penetrated her brain.

Terri Harris had suffered at least nine blows and possibly more to her head, according to Mr Mably. Mr Mably said Lacey was found face down in the master bedroom with her dress pulled up and she had suffered a severe, massive brain injury with lacerations to her head and hemorrhaging to her eyes and face indicating she had also had pressure applied to her neck by a possible ligature.

Lacey had survived 30 minutes to an hour after suffering her head injuries, according to Mr Mably, and she would have been unconscious but she had been raped by Bendall while she lay dying. Mr Mably said Connie was found face down in another bedroom with multiple blunt force fractures to the back of her head.

A packed public gallery at Derby Crown Court, pictured, sat in shock as they heard about hammer-wielding, serial-murderer Damien Bendall's brutal depravity during his killing spree at a shared home in Killamarsh where he took the lives of his partner, her two children and their young friend.

Police found a claw-hammer covered in blood, a used condom and a mirror positioned in such away that Bendall may possibly have been using the mirror to see what he was doing when he raped Lacey. Mr Mably said: “The inference is that this was a voyeuristic act while he raped Lacey while she lay dying.”

Following Bendall’s arrest, Mr Mably said: “He said he killed his girlfriend, her children and one of the children’s friends. He said he had used a hammer to kill all four. He said there was lots of blood everywhere all over the walls. He said there was no motivation he had been on a cocaine binge. He said he moved one of the children to another room to be with her mother.” Defence barrister Vanessa Marshall KC said Bendall maintains he had no recollection of the offending and his actions remain inexplicable and motiveless but he feels genuine remorse.

Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney sentenced Bendall to a ‘whole life sentence’ which means he will never be release from jail.