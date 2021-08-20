A Sheffield pervert has been spared from jail after he was caught three times with indecent images of children

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 19 how Daniel Ledger, aged 29, of Woolley Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, committed a total of nine offences of making indecent images of children after he had downloaded them from the internet.

Fatima Zafar, prosecuting, said: “The police were first alerted when there was a mobile phone device of this defendant’s used for up-loading indecent images in March, 2019.

"At that time, police were already aware of this defendant who was on the Sex Offenders Register after a caution in March, 2017, for one offence of possession of indecent images.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield pervert who was caught three times with indecent images of children has been spared from time behind bars.

Ms Zafar added Ledger’s mobile phone was seized and other devices were seized including laptops and police found 93 category A indecent images, 53 category B indecent images and 85 category C indecent images, with category A being the most serious.

Ledger told police he had searched for indecent images of children but he had not been sexually aroused.

Police later became aware Ledger was using an email address to get indecent images of children, according to Ms Zafar, and a further investigation in 2020 discovered 63 category A images, 30 category B images, and 40 category C images.

Ledger claimed he had been searching for adult pornography and he had clicked on other links which downloaded the indecent images.

Ms Zafar added police attended his home a third time in May and his mobile phone and a PlayStation were seized and three category A indecent images were found along with two category B and four category C.

The defendant again claimed he had clicked on a link on an adult pornography website which had led him to the indecent images.

Ledger pleaded guilty to the threes sets of offences of making indecent images.

Michael Cane-Soothill, defending, said the court may take the view Ledger has not been able to help himself but his mother has stopped him from using the internet and his PlayStation 4 console has been taken off him.

Mr Cane-Soothill added Ledger was diagnosed as having learning difficulties as a youngster and he has said that he would like help in relation to his offending.

Judge Sarah Wright told Ledger: “You have been convicted of possesing or making indecent images. That means you downloaded them from the internet for your own pleasure.”

She added child pornography involves heartbreaking, serious sexual offences against young children and by downloading these images such offenders are seen as a threat to youngsters.

However, Judge Wright said she believes there is a reasonable prospect of rehabilitation for Ledger and she urged him to engage with others who will help him address his issues.

She sentenced Ledger to eight months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a sexual offending treatement programme.