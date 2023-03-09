A troubled friend of the Gypsy Queen pub murder victim Macaulay Byrne has narrowly been spared from jail after he racially abused staff at a Covid-19 testing centre.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 7 how Peter Pieterse, aged 28, of Shortbrook Drive, Westfield, Sheffield, admitted racially abusing staff when he had visited a Covid-19 drive-in, testing station, on Weedon Street, near Meadowhall, in Sheffield, without an appointment during the pandemic crisis.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said Pieterse needed testing for employment and he had already been offensive and rude to a telephone operator before he went to a testing centre in Sheffield.

He told the defendant: “You went into the drive-in centre driving the wrong way. You then indulged in inappropriate conduct with the officials. You had no appointment. The official was trying to help you. During the course of this you made a further inappropriate telephone call to the appointment system.

Pictured is Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, who was murdered aged 26 after he suffered fatal stab wounds following an attack by a 21-yea-old man outside the Gypsy Queen pub, on Drake House Lane, in Beighton, Sheffield.

“When you were asked to move your car you were extremely abusive to the staff. You threatened to fight the security guard. You revved your car engine and then you uttered on several occasions high-octane invective laced with foul racialist remarks.

“I will not sully these sentencing remarks by reciting the vile language utilised by you towards members of the staff at the Covid testing station. You got out of your car on at least three occasions to utter these vile remarks. You were extremely threatening and left making this remark, ‘I’m coming for you.’”

Pieterse, who has previous convictions including a public order offence and racially-aggravated common assault, pleaded guilty to committing racially-aggravated harassment after the incident on October 26, 2020.

Defence barrister Richard Adams said machine operator Pieterse, who has ADHD and autism, had been struggling at the time of the offence because work had been stopped and he could not seek benefits and he had no income.

Pictured is the Gypsy Queen pub, at Beighton, Sheffield.

Mr Adams pointed out Pieterse is also being assessed for post traumatic stress disorder after he had been nearby when his friend, 26-year-old Macaulay Byrne, had been stabbed to death by a 21-year-old man outside the Gypsy Queen pub, Beighton, in Sheffield.

Judge Richardson acknowledged Pieterse has written a letter of apology for his behaviour at the Covid-19 testing centre and others have submitted references.

He also recognised Pieterse had been nearby at the Gypsy Queen during the aftermath of the attack on his friend and he had given important evidence during a murder trial which resulted in the conviction and sentencing of his friend’s murderer.

Judge Richardson said: “He saw the aftermath and he spoke to the deceased who told him he had been stabbed and he said he had seen the man in the car park with a knife by his side so his evidence was important.”

Pictured is Bovic Mupolo, aged 21 when sentenced, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, Sheffield, who was found guilty of murdering Macaulay Byrne after a Sheffield Crown Court trial in November and he was sentenced to life imprisonment and told he must serve a minimum of 18 years before he can be considered for release.

However, Judge Richardson also told Pieterse: “You racially abused workers at a Covid-19 testing station. They were fulfilling an extremely valuable public service at that time.”

He told Pieterse his life must improve because he is a ‘shabby individual’ before he sentenced him to two months of custody suspended for 12 months with 200 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Judge Richardson warned Pieterse if he commits any further offences or breaches his suspended sentence he will face going to prison.

The judge added: “Your conduct was despicable. Do not ever behave like that again towards anybody whether it is a public servant or anyone else.”