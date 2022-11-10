An on-going Sheffield Crown Court trial has heard how Bovic Mupolo, aged 22, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, Sheffield, has denied murdering Macaulay Byrne following an alleged ‘fight’ involving the two men outside the Gypsy Queen pub, Drake House Lane, Beighton, on Boxing Day 2021.

Prosecuting barrister John Harrison KC claimed an argument occurred which resulted in Mr Mupolo allegedly pushing Mr Byrne outside and Mr Mupolo’s friend Layton Morris allegedly became involved in another fight with others. He said Mr Mupolo and Mr Byrne were allegedly involved in a struggle or a fight that started at steps and went into the car park before Mr Byrne was allegedly stabbed by Mr Mupolo.

The deceased’s friend, 28-year-old Peter Pieterse, told police during a recorded interview, played to the jury on November 9, that he had been outside on the phone in the pub car park and he saw a ‘commotion’ involving Mr Byrne – who was known as Coley – and another man which spilled from the pub and down some steps.

Pictured is Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, who died after he suffered stab wounds after an alleged murder at the Gypsy Queen pub, in Beighton, Sheffield.

He added: “The commotion comes outside. It’s ‘Coley’ and this other kid, this black fella, started fighting and what-not, and ended up leading downstairs to the car park. They started fighting.

“The next minute he has come up to me and he’s said ‘he’s stabbed me’. I look at his face. His face was all white. I ended up leading him upstairs and I looked behind, and that kid stood there, bouncing around, going ‘what-what?’.

“I came back inside and he was still there bleeding-out and there was blood everywhere.”

Mr Harrison, prosecuting, claims CCTV footage captured ‘momentary flashes’ of something detected in Mr Mupolo’s hand during the incident and this defendant could allegedly be seen lunging towards Mr Byrne’s left side. And Mr Pieterse claimed to police he had seen something in the right hand of the man who had allegedly been fighting with Mr Byrne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard during an on-going trial how a Sheffield man has pleaded not guilty to murdering Macaulay Byrne who suffered fatal stab wounds at The Gypsy Queen pub, on Drake House Lane, at Beighton, Sheffield.

Mr Harrison said Mr Mupolo and Mr Morris allegedly fled, took a taxi to Swinton and allegedly changed clothes at Mr Morris’ address before going to the Masons Arms pub, at Wickersley, in Rotherham, and then to Sheffield’s Crystal Bar and the Viper Rooms.

Police later recovered clothing from Mr Morris’ home, according to Mr Harrison, including a sweatshirt allegedly worn by Mr Mupolo which had blood and mucus which matched the deceased’s DNA.

Mr Harrison previously told the jury: “It’s the prosecution case that Macaulay Byrne was stabbed by Bovic Mupolo during their fight and Layton Morris who went to the pub with Mupolo was his friend and helped to try and hide his involvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bovic Mupolo has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Macaulay Byrne, and Layton Morris, aged 25, of Sidney Street, Swinton, near Mexborough, Rotherham, has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender between December 26, 2021, and January 2, by allegedly facilitating Mr Mupolo’s departure from the scene and a change of clothing.

Pictured is deceased Macaulay Byrne who died after he suffered fatal stab wounds outside The Gypsy Queen pub, at Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day, last year.

The court heard Mr Mupolo and Mr Morris both answered ‘no comment’ to all police questions. Mr Harrison said Mr Mupolo is expected to assert he had been defending himself, he had not had a knife and someone else must have stabbed Mr Byrne, and that Mr Morris is expected to claim he had no knowledge of the stabbing.