South Yorkshire Police said it was called to Trippet Lane on Friday, December 2, at around 11.30pm ‘following concerns for the welfare of a woman’. A spokeswoman for the force said: “The woman was taken to hospital where she remained overnight. Officers are investigating the possibility that the woman was spiked and enquiries are ongoing.”
There was a spate of reported injection spikings in Sheffield in late 2021, as well as numerous reports of drinks being spiked. But South Yorkshire Police said in May this year that reports of injection spiking, involving a needle, had dropped.
In June, The Star reported how Sheffield’s anti-spiking partnership had provided thousands of bottle stoppers and toppers to venues across the city in an attempt to prevent people’s drinks being spiked. The partnership had been set up in December 2021 in response to a rise in reports of spiking incidents in the city.