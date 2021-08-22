Officers were called at 9.30pm following reports of shots being fired on Samuel Road, Arbourthorne on Friday, August 20.

Armed response officers were deployed to the scene and a short time later discovered a 44-year-old man with injuries on East Bank Road.

He was taken to hospital where he received medical treatment for a leg injury consistent with a firearms discharge. He has since been discharged.

Two men, aged 18 and 44, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and wounding.

A police spokesperson on Sunday (August 22) said that the 18-year-old and the 44-year-old men have been released on bail.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.