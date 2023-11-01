Trick-or-treaters in South Yorkshire threaten girl, 9, with rape at her front door

“It was around six or seven lads with their hoodies zipped up only showing their eyes."

Trick-or-treaters allegedly threatened a nine-year-old girl with rape in South Yorkshire last night when she opened the door to them for Halloween.

A mum has taken to the Lakeside & Bessacarr Facebook group to report that her daughter opened the door to some 'trick or treaters' at around 5.30pm on October 31.

The mum has since told how the menacing group of boys grabbed fistfuls of sweets from the girl's bucket before pushing back the door and threatening the youngster.

She said: "It was around six or seven lads all dressed in black (not Halloween costumes) with their hoodies zipped up only showing their eyes.

"They grabbed most of her treats from the bucket she was offering, and then tried to take the whole thing so she tried to close the door on them.

"They pushed the door back and one of the lads said 'I’m going to r*pe you'.

"Obviously I have a very upset little girl who is frightened to go out trick or treating herself now."

The incident happened around 5.30pm in Bessacarr.

The mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, added today: "We’ve now come to the conclusion it was four lads, the other two came to the door around the same time but were separate to the group. The police have been informed and if anyone has any camera footage of these four lads I’d be grateful if you could send it on to me.