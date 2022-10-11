Tributes pour in for dad killed in city centre stabbing as Sheffielders call for action over knife crime

Reece Radford was just 26 years old when he sadly passed away on October 4, 2022 – less than a week after being stabbed on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Thursday, September 29. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

While Reece was fighting for his life in hospital, Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, which runs between City Road and Sheffield Parkway, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with attempted murder on October 1. A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said on October 11 that the charge the men face currently remains the same.

Following news of Reece’s tragic death, scores of people have paid tribute to the young dad online.

Lewis J Sheff posted: “I love you rest in peace my guy. God only takes the best, and that’s facts.” Jen Ovsheff said: “You were always a gentleman to me, Reece. You were always in my yard with my son. I can't believe I'm never gonna see you again cracking your jokes.” She added: “Rest in peace big man. Nuff love for you and your family.”

Joanna Naylor said: “His poor family and his little girl. R.i.p young man.” Anna Dyson said: “Awww rest in peace fly safe we use to have the best laughs. Can't believe this happened to you so sad fly safe.” Alison Stowe continued: “Too young to die but beautiful in the sky fly high, Reece, shine bright like the shinning star your family and friends already know you are.”

Garry Bennett said: “RIP Reece. So Sad.” Alex Pashley said: “Rest in paradise Reece, I’m still in shock.”

Sheffielders have also expressed their concern that another life has been lost to knife crime, with many calling for more to be done to tackle the scourge of stabbings, and other violent crimes, in the city.

Kevin Thompson said: “A family is now devastated and will never be the same. The city centre is becoming so unsafe. Hardly a week goes by without a stabbing, shooting or assault. Anywhere from Arurdel Gate to West Street is a free for all. Tougher sentences needed as were spoken about, but rarely dispensed?”

Rachael Knott added: “It’s horrendous what our city has become. So much unnecessary death and an increase in crime. Sheffield use to be a lovely place to be but that isn’t the case now. We need to do something fast to stop vile things like this happening in our city. It can’t be allowed to continue.”

Denise Currie said: “Bless him, I feel for his family and friends left behind. Knife crime is getting worse, more needs to be done including stiffer sentences for anyone found carrying a knife whether they have used it or not, the intent is there. RIP young man.”

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 73 of September 29.