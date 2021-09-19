Man arrested after ‘serious incident’ in Killamarsh, near Sheffield

Police have yet to disclose the nature of the incident, which took place at a property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, but say they will be in the area “for some time.”

Officers were called there just after 7.25am this morning and dozens of them remain at the scene amid growing concern among neighbours.

The suspect remains in custody.

Police at Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh after a 'serious incident'.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area has been urged to come forward with information.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We understand that residents may be feeling concerned and would like to reassure people that the incident is believed to be isolated.

“At this time we are not able to provide further information, but we will give further details once we are able to.”