Houses have been evacuated near the incident while experts from the army carry out their work, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed, and there is a road closure in place in the area.
The alarm was raised after officers searched a home today.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Detectives and neighbourhood officers and specialists from EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are currently on scene at Treefield Close in Wingfield following a warrant being executed.
“A road closure is in place on Treefield Close while services carry out their work. Around a dozen properties are being evacuated as a precaution and we ask for you to avoid the area.
“A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection and remains in police custody. Further updates will be provided as soon as we can.”