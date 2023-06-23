News you can trust since 1887
Treefield Close Wingfield: Bomb disposal experts called after police raid on a house in Rotherham

Bomb disposal experts have been called and homes evacuated after a raid on a house in South Yorkshire today.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

Houses have been evacuated near the incident while experts from the army carry out their work, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed, and there is a road closure in place in the area.

The alarm was raised after officers searched a home today.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Detectives and neighbourhood officers and specialists from EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are currently on scene at Treefield Close in Wingfield following a warrant being executed.

Bomb disposal experts have been called out after a raid on a house in Wingfield, Rotherham, South Yorkshire today. Police are on the scene and the road is closed. FIle picture shows a road closureBomb disposal experts have been called out after a raid on a house in Wingfield, Rotherham, South Yorkshire today. Police are on the scene and the road is closed. FIle picture shows a road closure
Bomb disposal experts have been called out after a raid on a house in Wingfield, Rotherham, South Yorkshire today. Police are on the scene and the road is closed. FIle picture shows a road closure
“A road closure is in place on Treefield Close while services carry out their work. Around a dozen properties are being evacuated as a precaution and we ask for you to avoid the area.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection and remains in police custody. Further updates will be provided as soon as we can.”

