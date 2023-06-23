Bomb disposal experts have been called and homes evacuated after a raid on a house in South Yorkshire today.

Houses have been evacuated near the incident while experts from the army carry out their work, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed, and there is a road closure in place in the area.

The alarm was raised after officers searched a home today.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Detectives and neighbourhood officers and specialists from EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are currently on scene at Treefield Close in Wingfield following a warrant being executed.

File picture shows a road closure

“A road closure is in place on Treefield Close while services carry out their work. Around a dozen properties are being evacuated as a precaution and we ask for you to avoid the area.