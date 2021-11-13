A woman died in a collision on Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster

The woman, who has not yet been named, was fatally injured in a collision on Barnsley Road which was reported to emergency services at 3.22am.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.