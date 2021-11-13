Tragedy as woman, 33, dies in early morning collision with van in Scawsby area of Doncaster
A woman, aged 33, died in an early morning collision with a van in the Scawsby area of Doncaster today.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 1:37 pm
The woman, who has not yet been named, was fatally injured in a collision on Barnsley Road which was reported to emergency services at 3.22am.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.
Witnesses or anyone on the roads this morning who may have dashcash footage should call 101.