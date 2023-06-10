Pictured here are the six Sheffield streets where the highest number of burglaries were reported to the police in a one-month period, according to new police figures.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the six worst streets in the city for burglary in April 2023.

The figures have been compiled based on reports of burglary made in Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.

1 . Worst streets for burglary Pictured are the six worst Sheffield streets for reports of burglaries, according to recently released police figures Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Dinnington Road, Woodseats: 3 reports of anti-social behaviour The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Dinnington Road, Woodseats, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Haggard Road, Hillsborough: 3 reports of anti-social behaviour The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Haggard Road, Hillsborough, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Mauncer Drive, Woodhouse: 3 reports of anti-social behaviour The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Mauncer Drive, Woodhouse, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales