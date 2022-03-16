White Ford Transit, registration PJ16 MYF, was taken at around 11.30am on Tasker Road on Tuesday (March 15) while the owner was working in a nearby property.

Then, at around 2.40pm the same day, the victim’s wallet was found by a member of the public in the Greystones area, approximately three miles away.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident on 14/52932/22.

