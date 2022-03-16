Tradesman's white van stolen from outside Sheffield address - and whoever took it threw his wallet away later that day
A tradesman’s white van with hundreds of pounds of tools inside was stolen – and whoever took it threw his wallet away later.
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:15 pm
White Ford Transit, registration PJ16 MYF, was taken at around 11.30am on Tasker Road on Tuesday (March 15) while the owner was working in a nearby property.
Then, at around 2.40pm the same day, the victim’s wallet was found by a member of the public in the Greystones area, approximately three miles away.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident on 14/52932/22.